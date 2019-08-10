Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 207.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.64.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.31. 880,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.80. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $139.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

