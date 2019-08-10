Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 67,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 78,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,800 shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $180,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 83,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,913. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.