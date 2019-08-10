Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 100 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,952,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $17,594,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 239.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 47,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 352.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 47,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 53.8% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 62,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 1,900 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.98 per share, with a total value of $260,262.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

MSTR stock opened at $140.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 628.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.12. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $152.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

