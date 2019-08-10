Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 200 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medpace were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $99,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 215.5% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.56. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Medpace had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

