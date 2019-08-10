Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 500 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 95.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,739,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after purchasing an additional 847,515 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 7.0% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,590,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,942,000 after purchasing an additional 103,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,273.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 856,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 794,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,875,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $183,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CROX opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.46 million. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 25.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

