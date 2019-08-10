Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realogy were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Realogy by 40.4% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Realogy during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Realogy during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Realogy by 898.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Realogy during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

RLGY opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $575.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Realogy had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Realogy’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

