Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,918 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.