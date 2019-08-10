Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $617,000 Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,753 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $10,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,861,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.72 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 26.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 800 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $288,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

