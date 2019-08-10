Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Matson were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Matson by 0.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Matson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 9.0% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Matson by 229.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. ValuEngine raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,711.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $882,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,614.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,114,465. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Matson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). Matson had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $557.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

