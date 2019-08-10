Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Universal by 627.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal by 442.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Universal in the first quarter worth $205,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Universal in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Universal stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84. Universal Corp has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $671.72 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $140,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James A. Huffman sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $105,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107 shares of company stock valued at $352,518 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

