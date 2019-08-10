Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Issues Earnings Results

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Organogenesis updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ORGO stock remained flat at $$4.27 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,073. Organogenesis has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $310.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organogenesis stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Organogenesis at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORGO. CIBC began coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Sunday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

