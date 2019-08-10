Origin Sport (ORS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.16 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $7.16 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.50 or 0.04388947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00044006 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001067 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001003 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,538,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

