Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) issued its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $88.46 million during the quarter.

NYSE:OSG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. 552,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,756. The firm has a market cap of $149.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, insider Samuel H. Norton purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,207,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,727.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 260,885 shares in the company, valued at $433,069.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 145,330 shares of company stock valued at $234,863. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,939 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 64,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

