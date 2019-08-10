Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

OSTK stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 11,103,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $779.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.40. Overstock.com has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $48.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,033 shares in the company, valued at $690,044.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,025.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,555 shares of company stock worth $10,744,823. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 128,649 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 513,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 43.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 70,251 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

