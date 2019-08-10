Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61.

Several analysts have commented on OMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.66. 2,345,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $256.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.74. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.87%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

