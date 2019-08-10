Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

OMI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.66. 2,345,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,995. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $256.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 907,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 159,300.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

