Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $13.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 9.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.56. 76,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,705. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.72 and a one year high of $174.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

