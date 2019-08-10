Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 64 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,281 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,698,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 179,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,060 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 68,022 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 75,821 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 8,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.83. 1,398,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total value of $809,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,582,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,638,724. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.