Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 1.9% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 441,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,209. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $49.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.05.

