Parachute Market Cap Reaches $417,382.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Parachute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a market capitalization of $417,382.00 and approximately $4,337.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,964,795 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

