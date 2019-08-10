Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 1.7% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.62. The company had a trading volume of 81,549,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,196,039. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.36.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

