PAYCENT Trading Up 46.2% Over Last 7 Days (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $1.37 million and $7,901.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00258777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.01229622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00020013 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00092012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

