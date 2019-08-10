Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $216.62 Average PT from Analysts

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.62.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

PAYC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.62. 389,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.59. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $107.46 and a 52-week high of $246.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,047 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $410,014.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total transaction of $5,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,747 shares of company stock worth $6,546,721 over the last ninety days. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

