PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PaySign in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on PaySign in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.30 million, a P/E ratio of 147.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. PaySign had a return on equity of 73.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. PaySign’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

