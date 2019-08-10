pdvWireless (NASDAQ:ATEX) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of pdvWireless (NASDAQ:ATEX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 93,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.22. pdvWireless has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 646.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that pdvWireless will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 76,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,347,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 1,128,329 shares of company stock valued at $50,510,985 over the last 90 days. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers pdvConnect service, the company's proprietary cloud-based mobile resource management solution; TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect with push-to-talk mobile communication services involving digital network architecture and mobile devices; and Diga-talk, a mobile communication that provides nationwide two-way digital communication services.

