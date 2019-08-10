Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pegasystems traded as high as $74.35 and last traded at $72.64, 712,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 351,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other Pegasystems news, Director James P. Ohalloran sold 6,209 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $447,855.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 3,498 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $251,925.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,969. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,733 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.16 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.