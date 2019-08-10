Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PPL. CSFB raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.70.

Shares of PPL opened at C$48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$39.15 and a 12 month high of C$50.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

