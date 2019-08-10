Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 90.36% from the company’s current price.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Penn Virginia stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.52. 419,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,380. The stock has a market cap of $450.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $89.62.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.43 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 47.90% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 51,600.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth $154,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth $156,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

