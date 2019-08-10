Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director James R. Kackley Sells 7,928 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $281,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Perficient stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.95.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.05 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Perficient by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,238 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.