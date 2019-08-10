Perpetual Ltd Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,438,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 543.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,120 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 6,007,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,741,000 after purchasing an additional 626,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,299.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 671,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 623,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $542,964.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,187 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Bank of America upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

ATVI traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. 10,668,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

