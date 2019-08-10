Perpetual Ltd Has $10.93 Million Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 81,250 shares during the period. eBay comprises approximately 1.7% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 89.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $560,148,000 after buying an additional 7,108,999 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,515,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $613,397,000 after buying an additional 7,015,365 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $196,232,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $79,086,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 734.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,720,000 after buying an additional 1,249,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. 5,856,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,992,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.52.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $2,016,813.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,098 shares of company stock worth $10,603,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.