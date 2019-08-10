Perpetual Ltd Raises Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,977,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.