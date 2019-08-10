Perpetual Ltd Raises Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11,547.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 812.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 23,810.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 354,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,415. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRNO. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

