Perpetual Ltd Sells 2,000 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 105,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,667 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,406,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 15.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $58.33. 2,996,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,179. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $424,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,619.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,381,702. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

