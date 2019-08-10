Perpetual Ltd Sells 600 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.87. The stock had a trading volume of 851,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,375. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.51. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.