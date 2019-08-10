Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 43.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock remained flat at $$27.85 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,623. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 226.09%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 29,925 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $743,037.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,008,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,529,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,768,038 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 target price on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

