Personal Wealth Partners Acquires New Stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR)

Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter.

BGR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 99,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,842. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

