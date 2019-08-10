Personal Wealth Partners Buys New Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,783 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $308.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $1,018,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

