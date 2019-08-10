Personal Wealth Partners Has $437,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,591,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,059,000 after acquiring an additional 267,690 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,801,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 925,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 140,492 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 906,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after acquiring an additional 307,216 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 559,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after acquiring an additional 181,584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $51.64. 479,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $52.41.

