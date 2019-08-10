Personal Wealth Partners Invests $71,000 in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,118,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,610 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,967,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,156 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,545,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,141 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $55,146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,985,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,867. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

In other news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $292,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $257,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

