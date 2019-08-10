Personal Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 483 NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,715,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

NEE stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $216.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,478. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $217.18. The company has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total value of $578,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,307.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,217,711 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

