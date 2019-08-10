Personal Wealth Partners Sells 428 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Personal Wealth Partners decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 0.6% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Daily Journal Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,175,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,342,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,623. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

