PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Trading Up 6%

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) was up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $34.75, approximately 1,244,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 426,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Get PetIQ alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $893.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.06.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. PetIQ had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Nathan Clarke purchased 31,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $872,591.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $563,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,291 shares of company stock worth $3,436,491. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 26.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.