PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBR. ValuEngine cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,445,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,576,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,770,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 289,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 214,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. 11,790,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,207,995. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

