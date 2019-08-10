Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €128.00 by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €146.00 ($169.77) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €141.11 ($164.08).

Shares of PFV opened at €120.70 ($140.35) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.20. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52-week low of €102.30 ($118.95) and a 52-week high of €153.60 ($178.60).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

