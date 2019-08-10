Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,269 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,626 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $10,019,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,830,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,825,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,978 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. 21,609,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,392,730. The stock has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

