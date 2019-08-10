PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 42.76%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

NYSE PCG traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $18.12. 5,812,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.29. PG&E has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PG&E from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

