Phore (PHR) Trading Down 13% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Nanex. In the last week, Phore has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $22,823.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021342 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,201,910 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDAX, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

