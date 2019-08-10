Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Price Up 19.2%

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares rose 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 782,245 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 491,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phunware stock. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

