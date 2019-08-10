Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 84.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 793.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 246,312 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 177,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.